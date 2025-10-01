FORECAST: Clear skies and warm temps return, autumn air settles in tonight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Clouds hang around early this morning but will clear out later today.

Highs warm up to near 80 degrees this afternoon before the cool autumn air settles back in tonight.

We’ll be in the mid 50s out the door tomorrow morning and only warm up to the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Dry and clear weather hangs on into the weekend with just a slight warm up.

