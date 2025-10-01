Forecasts

FORECAST: Clear skies and warm temps return, autumn air settles in tonight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Clouds hang around early this morning but will clear out later today.
  • Highs warm up to near 80 degrees this afternoon before the cool autumn air settles back in tonight.
  • We’ll be in the mid 50s out the door tomorrow morning and only warm up to the mid 70s in the afternoon.
  • Dry and clear weather hangs on into the weekend with just a slight warm up.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read