FORECAST: Clear skies and warm temps return, autumn air settles in tonight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.
FORECAST:
- Clouds hang around early this morning but will clear out later today.
- Highs warm up to near 80 degrees this afternoon before the cool autumn air settles back in tonight.
- We’ll be in the mid 50s out the door tomorrow morning and only warm up to the mid 70s in the afternoon.
- Dry and clear weather hangs on into the weekend with just a slight warm up.
