FORECAST: Clearing skies on Sunday with windy and chilly conditions

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Any remaining showers from last night will exit quickly early today, and skies will begin clearing.
  • Winds will pick up, and it will be blustery by this afternoon.
  • With the gusty NW winds will come some snow in the mountains later today through Monday with Winter Storm Warnings up for Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties.
  • Generally speaking, other than the mountain snow, locally our weather is quiet until the next chance for rain, Thursday or Thursday night.
  • Temperatures moderate through the week.

