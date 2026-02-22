FORECAST: Clearing skies on Sunday with windy and chilly conditions

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Any remaining showers from last night will exit quickly early today, and skies will begin clearing.
- Winds will pick up, and it will be blustery by this afternoon.
- With the gusty NW winds will come some snow in the mountains later today through Monday with Winter Storm Warnings up for Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties.
- Generally speaking, other than the mountain snow, locally our weather is quiet until the next chance for rain, Thursday or Thursday night.
- Temperatures moderate through the week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group