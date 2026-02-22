FORECAST: Clearing skies on Sunday with windy and chilly conditions

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Any remaining showers from last night will exit quickly early today, and skies will begin clearing.

Winds will pick up, and it will be blustery by this afternoon.

With the gusty NW winds will come some snow in the mountains later today through Monday with Winter Storm Warnings up for Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties.

Generally speaking, other than the mountain snow, locally our weather is quiet until the next chance for rain, Thursday or Thursday night.

Temperatures moderate through the week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group