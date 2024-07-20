FORECAST: Clouds and chance of rain remain for Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re off to a cloudy start early Saturday morning, but the fog will eventually break up and lead to partly sunny skies

The city should be dry for the first half of the day, but heavier showers are moving through counties north and northwest of Charlotte.

The biggest threat Saturday will be localized downpours, which could cause visibility or flooding issues.

Temperatures will be slightly below average, with highs anticipated to be in the mid-80s.

