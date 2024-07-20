Forecasts

FORECAST: Clouds and chance of rain remain for Saturday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We’re off to a cloudy start early Saturday morning, but the fog will eventually break up and lead to partly sunny skies
  • The city should be dry for the first half of the day, but heavier showers are moving through counties north and northwest of Charlotte.
  • The biggest threat Saturday will be localized downpours, which could cause visibility or flooding issues.
  • Temperatures will be slightly below average, with highs anticipated to be in the mid-80s.

