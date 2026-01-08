FORECAST: Clouds increase ahead of rain, storms this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking the quick changes in weather conditions that could bring a few showers to Charlotte on Friday.
- This is expected to set us up for rain on Saturday.
- It will still be quite mild outside until tomorrow, but clouds will continue to build as our storm gets closer.
- This may try to spread some downpours our way as early as tomorrow afternoon and evening.
- It will then get hung up in the mountains and threaten us with storms during the Panthers’ playoff.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group