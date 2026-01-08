Forecasts

FORECAST: Clouds increase ahead of rain, storms this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are tracking the quick changes in weather conditions that could bring a few showers to Charlotte on Friday.
  • This is expected to set us up for rain on Saturday.
  • It will still be quite mild outside until tomorrow, but clouds will continue to build as our storm gets closer.
  • This may try to spread some downpours our way as early as tomorrow afternoon and evening.
  • It will then get hung up in the mountains and threaten us with storms during the Panthers’ playoff.

