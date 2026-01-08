FORECAST: Clouds increase ahead of rain, storms this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking the quick changes in weather conditions that could bring a few showers to Charlotte on Friday.

This is expected to set us up for rain on Saturday.

It will still be quite mild outside until tomorrow, but clouds will continue to build as our storm gets closer.

This may try to spread some downpours our way as early as tomorrow afternoon and evening.

It will then get hung up in the mountains and threaten us with storms during the Panthers’ playoff.

