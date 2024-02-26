FORECAST: Clouds to increase; showers likely

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“Soak in this incredible warmth and sunshine,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Monday afternoon.

More clouds on Tuesday will keep temperatures cooler in the 60s and eventually bring a few showers our way.

There is the possibility of thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Skies clear up again on Thursday, but rain is in the forecast again on Friday and Saturday.

