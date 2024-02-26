Forecasts

FORECAST: Clouds to increase; showers likely

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • “Soak in this incredible warmth and sunshine,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Monday afternoon.
  • More clouds on Tuesday will keep temperatures cooler in the 60s and eventually bring a few showers our way.
  • There is the possibility of thunderstorms on Wednesday.
  • Skies clear up again on Thursday, but rain is in the forecast again on Friday and Saturday.

