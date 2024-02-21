Forecasts

FORECAST: Clouds to increase tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The amazing weather rolls on into Thursday but there will be some clouds taking over later.
  • This will lead to our next rain chance, which will be on Friday morning.
  • There also appears to be a bump on the road this weekend.
  • A few showers are possible in the morning on Saturday before clouds leave the area.

