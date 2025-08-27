Forecasts

FORECAST: Clouds linger, light weekend showers possible

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We will be tracking some extra clouds and potential showers for the weekend.
  • While things are expected to remain quite nice tonight, we will see some clouds the rest of the week.
  • Meanwhile, a storm to our south will try to throw a few raindrops our way this weekend.
  • However, only light, short showers are expected with no impacts at all to weekend events.

