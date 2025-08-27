FORECAST: Clouds linger, light weekend showers possible

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will be tracking some extra clouds and potential showers for the weekend.

While things are expected to remain quite nice tonight, we will see some clouds the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, a storm to our south will try to throw a few raindrops our way this weekend.

However, only light, short showers are expected with no impacts at all to weekend events.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group