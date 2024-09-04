FORECAST: Clouds move in, but rain chances stay low

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The cool and dry air remains in place for the next few days as highs remain only in the upper 70s.

We’re tracking more clouds coming into the Carolinas. Despite the cloud cover, we’ll still see some decent warmth to around 80 degrees and there will be no rain around to track.

Meanwhile, a storm in the Gulf will slowly inch through the Deep South and may try to spread a little rain our way Friday into Saturday.

No impacts for the major events we have this weekend.

