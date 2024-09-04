Forecasts

FORECAST: Clouds move in, but rain chances stay low

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The cool and dry air remains in place for the next few days as highs remain only in the upper 70s.
  • We’re tracking more clouds coming into the Carolinas. Despite the cloud cover, we’ll still see some decent warmth to around 80 degrees and there will be no rain around to track.
  • Meanwhile, a storm in the Gulf will slowly inch through the Deep South and may try to spread a little rain our way Friday into Saturday.
  • No impacts for the major events we have this weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: Fall colors already popping in the Carolinas, thanks to cooler weather)

Fall colors already popping in the Carolinas, thanks to cooler weather

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read