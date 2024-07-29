FORECAST: Clouds and rain keep temps to mid-80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Light rain showers developed Monday morning and we’ll see more popping up as the day goes on. Some of the downpours will be heavy again later in the afternoon.

Highs just top out in the mid-80s thanks to the clouds and rain.

More heat is coming this week, though. Highs return to near 90 Tuesday and middle 90s by Wednesday. The heat index values will once again return to near or above 100 degrees.

Storm chances drop off a bit as the heat builds up this week, but some scattered storms can’t be ruled each day.

This morning's rain is just that...rain. Later today, we will have to deal with some stronger storms that could also have some strong winds with them. Low risk for damaging wind gusts along with the threat for heavy rain and lightning. pic.twitter.com/kDAjyo8dm0 — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 29, 2024

