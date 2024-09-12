FORECAST: Clouds to settle in for the weekend

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Clouds are settling in and won’t go anywhere for days.

“We will be dealing with on and off drizzle and showers from here on out into the weekend,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens.

It does appear that Sunday will be drier, but you will need that rain gear at least close by for the next several days and potentially well into next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group