FORECAST: Clouds to settle in for the weekend

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Clouds are settling in and won’t go anywhere for days.
  • “We will be dealing with on and off drizzle and showers from here on out into the weekend,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens.
  • It does appear that Sunday will be drier, but you will need that rain gear at least close by for the next several days and potentially well into next week.

