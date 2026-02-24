FORECAST: Clouds thicken as midweek rain approaches

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking more clouds as rain chances increase in the Carolinas.
- That rain could be in our area as early as Wednesday morning.
- However, it will be warming up more and more each day into the 60s.
- Although clouds are expected to dominate through the rest of the week.
- While a few showers will be possible tomorrow night, a good soaking rain is in the works for Thursday.
