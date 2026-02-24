Forecasts

FORECAST: Clouds thicken as midweek rain approaches

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are tracking more clouds as rain chances increase in the Carolinas.
  • That rain could be in our area as early as Wednesday morning.
  • However, it will be warming up more and more each day into the 60s.
  • Although clouds are expected to dominate through the rest of the week.
  • While a few showers will be possible tomorrow night, a good soaking rain is in the works for Thursday.

