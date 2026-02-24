FORECAST: Clouds thicken as midweek rain approaches

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking more clouds as rain chances increase in the Carolinas.

That rain could be in our area as early as Wednesday morning.

However, it will be warming up more and more each day into the 60s.

Although clouds are expected to dominate through the rest of the week.

While a few showers will be possible tomorrow night, a good soaking rain is in the works for Thursday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group