FORECAST: Clouds to usher in lingering showers

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Wednesday afternoon that the brilliant weather we have been experiencing in the Carolinas will change soon.

Expect more clouds than rain tomorrow.

There will be steadier showers starting on Friday.

These are all indirect effects of Francine.

Unfortunately, while the rain will be light, those chances will linger into our weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group