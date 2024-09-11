Forecasts

FORECAST: Clouds to usher in lingering showers

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Wednesday afternoon that the brilliant weather we have been experiencing in the Carolinas will change soon.
  • Expect more clouds than rain tomorrow.
  • There will be steadier showers starting on Friday.
  • These are all indirect effects of Francine.
  • Unfortunately, while the rain will be light, those chances will linger into our weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

