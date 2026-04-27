FORECAST: Cloudy morning gives way to sunny, comfortable afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Clouds early this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon as temps warm to the mid 70s.

Our weather stays very comfortable all week, and we get some better rain chances.

Showers move in off the mountains early on Tuesday but may fall apart as they get here.

A better shot for more widespread rain could come in Wednesday morning.

Some heavier downpours and thunder look likely, but with that early timing, stronger storms don’t appear likely.

Drier weather returns late week as temps stay in the lower 70s.

Another system may bring rain back our way again on Saturday, but models are up in the air at this point.

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