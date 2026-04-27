FORECAST: Cloudy morning gives way to sunny, comfortable afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Clouds early this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon as temps warm to the mid 70s.
- Our weather stays very comfortable all week, and we get some better rain chances.
- Showers move in off the mountains early on Tuesday but may fall apart as they get here.
- A better shot for more widespread rain could come in Wednesday morning.
- Some heavier downpours and thunder look likely, but with that early timing, stronger storms don’t appear likely.
- Drier weather returns late week as temps stay in the lower 70s.
- Another system may bring rain back our way again on Saturday, but models are up in the air at this point.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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