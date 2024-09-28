Forecasts

FORECAST: Cloudy and muggy as highs reach the low 80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WARNINGS:

  • A flash flood warning has been issued for McDowell, Burke, and Caldwell counties.
  • A flash flood warning has been issued for Catawba River from below Oxford Dam to below Lookout Shoals Lake.
  • A flash flood warning has been issued for Mountain Island Lake and communities downstream of Mountain Island Dam.

FORECAST:

  • It will be partly cloudy and muggy today with highs in the low 80s. It will stay this way for the rest of the weekend.
  • There are chances for isolated showers today through Monday. However, conditions are expected to calm down after Monday.
  • It will be mostly sunny and mild for next week.
  • However, two additional systems in the Gulf could bring rain.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

