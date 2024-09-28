FORECAST: Cloudy and muggy as highs reach the low 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
WARNINGS:
- A flash flood warning has been issued for McDowell, Burke, and Caldwell counties.
- A flash flood warning has been issued for Catawba River from below Oxford Dam to below Lookout Shoals Lake.
- A flash flood warning has been issued for Mountain Island Lake and communities downstream of Mountain Island Dam.
FORECAST:
- It will be partly cloudy and muggy today with highs in the low 80s. It will stay this way for the rest of the weekend.
- There are chances for isolated showers today through Monday. However, conditions are expected to calm down after Monday.
- It will be mostly sunny and mild for next week.
- However, two additional systems in the Gulf could bring rain.
