FORECAST: Cloudy and muggy as highs reach the low 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

WARNINGS:

A flash flood warning has been issued for McDowell, Burke, and Caldwell counties.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Catawba River from below Oxford Dam to below Lookout Shoals Lake.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Mountain Island Lake and communities downstream of Mountain Island Dam.

FORECAST:

It will be partly cloudy and muggy today with highs in the low 80s. It will stay this way for the rest of the weekend.

There are chances for isolated showers today through Monday. However, conditions are expected to calm down after Monday.

It will be mostly sunny and mild for next week.

However, two additional systems in the Gulf could bring rain.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group