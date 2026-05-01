FORECAST: Cloudy skies and cool temps ahead, showers to kick off weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It will be a bit gray and cooler as we get ready for the weekend.

Lots of clouds today with highs just near 70°.

No rain to worry about today, but showers do arrive after midnight and could last well into Saturday midday.

These won’t be heavy showers or storms (mainly just light rain), but it will set up a cool and dreary start to the weekend.

Highs struggle to get into the lower 60s by tomorrow afternoon.

Sunday looks so much better with highs back to near 70 degrees.

Warmer weather continues to move in next week with highs back to near 80 degrees.

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