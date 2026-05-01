FORECAST: Cloudy skies and cool temps ahead, showers to kick off weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It will be a bit gray and cooler as we get ready for the weekend.
- Lots of clouds today with highs just near 70°.
- No rain to worry about today, but showers do arrive after midnight and could last well into Saturday midday.
- These won’t be heavy showers or storms (mainly just light rain), but it will set up a cool and dreary start to the weekend.
- Highs struggle to get into the lower 60s by tomorrow afternoon.
- Sunday looks so much better with highs back to near 70 degrees.
- Warmer weather continues to move in next week with highs back to near 80 degrees.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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