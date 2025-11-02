Forecasts

FORECAST: Cloudy Sunday in store

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are going to see cloud cover increase on Sunday as our next system approaches the Carolinas.
  • This could bring some light rain on Monday morning.
  • Sunday will be filled with clouds throughout the day.
  • This will be low impact and be out pretty quickly with sunshine returning by Monday afternoon for the rest of the week. 
  • Our next chance for showers won’t be until next weekend.

