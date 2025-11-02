FORECAST: Cloudy Sunday in store

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are going to see cloud cover increase on Sunday as our next system approaches the Carolinas.
- This could bring some light rain on Monday morning.
- Sunday will be filled with clouds throughout the day.
- This will be low impact and be out pretty quickly with sunshine returning by Monday afternoon for the rest of the week.
- Our next chance for showers won’t be until next weekend.
