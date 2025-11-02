FORECAST: Cloudy Sunday in store

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are going to see cloud cover increase on Sunday as our next system approaches the Carolinas.

This could bring some light rain on Monday morning.

Sunday will be filled with clouds throughout the day.

This will be low impact and be out pretty quickly with sunshine returning by Monday afternoon for the rest of the week.

Our next chance for showers won’t be until next weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group