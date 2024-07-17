FORECAST: Cluster of showers expected this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

While today may not be as hot as yesterday, it will still be quite warm.

Highs are expected to remain in the mid-90s this afternoon, with a heat index near 100 degrees.

Another cluster of showers and storms will likely fire up later this afternoon and into the evening.

Then a weak cold front enters the picture tomorrow to start the relief process for the rest of the week.

Highs are expected to reach nearly 90 degrees on Thursday, with more widespread rains expected.

This pattern lingers into the weekend, with temperatures falling into the 80s.

Sadly, it’s still going to be awfully humid. So, it’s not really refreshing, but it will feel much better.

