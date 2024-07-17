FORECAST: Cluster of showers expected this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- While today may not be as hot as yesterday, it will still be quite warm.
- Highs are expected to remain in the mid-90s this afternoon, with a heat index near 100 degrees.
- Another cluster of showers and storms will likely fire up later this afternoon and into the evening.
- Then a weak cold front enters the picture tomorrow to start the relief process for the rest of the week.
- Highs are expected to reach nearly 90 degrees on Thursday, with more widespread rains expected.
- This pattern lingers into the weekend, with temperatures falling into the 80s.
- Sadly, it’s still going to be awfully humid. So, it’s not really refreshing, but it will feel much better.
