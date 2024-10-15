FORECAST: Cold air expected for the rest of the week 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The colder air is here and will be with us for the rest of the week.

Highs are expected to only warm to the mid-60s at best this afternoon as more clouds come in.

Those clouds may provide a few sprinkles or light showers late into the evening.

The mountains will be cold enough by this evening and tonight for some light snow! Little to no accumulation or impacts are expected.

The coldest air comes in tomorrow night, with many around Charlotte falling into the upper 30s for the first time this season.

Warmer weather returns as we head to the weekend, with highs returning to the lower to middle 70s.

