FORECAST: Cold air expected for the rest of the week 

FORECAST:
- The colder air is here and will be with us for the rest of the week.
- Highs are expected to only warm to the mid-60s at best this afternoon as more clouds come in.
- Those clouds may provide a few sprinkles or light showers late into the evening.
- The mountains will be cold enough by this evening and tonight for some light snow! Little to no accumulation or impacts are expected.
- The coldest air comes in tomorrow night, with many around Charlotte falling into the upper 30s for the first time this season.
- Warmer weather returns as we head to the weekend, with highs returning to the lower to middle 70s.
