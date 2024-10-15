Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold air expected for the rest of the week 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The colder air is here and will be with us for the rest of the week.
  • Highs are expected to only warm to the mid-60s at best this afternoon as more clouds come in.
  • Those clouds may provide a few sprinkles or light showers late into the evening.
  • The mountains will be cold enough by this evening and tonight for some light snow! Little to no accumulation or impacts are expected.
  • The coldest air comes in tomorrow night, with many around Charlotte falling into the upper 30s for the first time this season.
  • Warmer weather returns as we head to the weekend, with highs returning to the lower to middle 70s.

