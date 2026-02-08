FORECAST: Cold and cloudy today

FORECAST:
- Our weekend is ending on a chilly note with temperatures this morning near 20 degrees only climbing up into the low 40s this afternoon!
- Thankfully, we are tracking warming conditions for the week ahead.
- Tomorrow, afternoon high temperatures will be back near 50 degrees, with low to mid 60s arriving on Tuesday and Wednesday!
- Our next storm system will arrive on Wednesday as well, with extra clouds moving in and the chance for a few showers as a cold front pushes through the region.
- Any rain looks very light with accumulations less than a quarter of an inch.
- That front will drop our temps back down into the 50s as we end the week.
