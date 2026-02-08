FORECAST: Cold and cloudy today

FORECAST:

Our weekend is ending on a chilly note with temperatures this morning near 20 degrees only climbing up into the low 40s this afternoon!

Thankfully, we are tracking warming conditions for the week ahead.

Tomorrow, afternoon high temperatures will be back near 50 degrees, with low to mid 60s arriving on Tuesday and Wednesday!

Our next storm system will arrive on Wednesday as well, with extra clouds moving in and the chance for a few showers as a cold front pushes through the region.

Any rain looks very light with accumulations less than a quarter of an inch.

That front will drop our temps back down into the 50s as we end the week.

