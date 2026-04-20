FORECAST: Cold night ahead with frost risk; warmer days on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in store for a cold night, with the threat of frost in the northern parts of our area.

Clear skies and calm winds will also allow those temperatures to dip into the mid-30s north of Lake Norman and to the freezing mark in the mountains.

However, we are expected to recover tomorrow afternoon and warm up through the week.

The rain chances are promising for this weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group