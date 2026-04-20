Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold night ahead with frost risk; warmer days on the way

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are in store for a cold night, with the threat of frost in the northern parts of our area.
  • Clear skies and calm winds will also allow those temperatures to dip into the mid-30s north of Lake Norman and to the freezing mark in the mountains.
  • However, we are expected to recover tomorrow afternoon and warm up through the week.
  • The rain chances are promising for this weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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