FORECAST: Cold night ahead with frost risk; warmer days on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in store for a cold night, with the threat of frost in the northern parts of our area.
- Clear skies and calm winds will also allow those temperatures to dip into the mid-30s north of Lake Norman and to the freezing mark in the mountains.
- However, we are expected to recover tomorrow afternoon and warm up through the week.
- The rain chances are promising for this weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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