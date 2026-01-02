Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold rain makes for a gloomy Saturday before sunshine returns

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A cold, light rain is expected to move into the area by Saturday morning, bringing cloudy skies and damp conditions that will keep temperatures in the 40s throughout the day.
  • While rainfall amounts are expected to be light, the gloomy weather could put a damper on Saturday plans.
  • Conditions improve by Saturday evening as the rain tapers off, setting the stage for a much brighter and drier Sunday.
  • Looking ahead, another significant warm-up is expected as temperatures climb well above average next week.

