FORECAST: Cold rain on the way

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Clouds will increase, which will pave the way for showers on Friday.
  • Rain is expected to start around noon in Charlotte
  • It will also be much cooler.
  • Lows tonight will be in the low-40s. Highs tomorrow won’t get out of the 40s.
  • There will be some sunshine over the weekend as temperatures warm back into the 60s.

