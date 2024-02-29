FORECAST: Cold rain on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Clouds will increase, which will pave the way for showers on Friday.

Rain is expected to start around noon in Charlotte

It will also be much cooler.

Lows tonight will be in the low-40s. Highs tomorrow won’t get out of the 40s.

There will be some sunshine over the weekend as temperatures warm back into the 60s.

