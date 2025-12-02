FORECAST: Cold and rainy morning with icy spots in High Country

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a cold and rainy morning but could be icy in spots for the high country with a Winter Weather Advisory in place until noon.

The steadiest rains last through late morning before we dry out quickly this afternoon.

Some sun returns late day with highs near 50 degrees.

Clear and dry weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday before our next rain chance comes in by Friday afternoon.

This may also bring in another risk for icy travel in the mountains.

Some rain may linger into early Saturday morning.

Temps will not warm above the lower 50s all the way into next week.

