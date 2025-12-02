Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold and rainy morning with icy spots in High Country

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It’s a cold and rainy morning but could be icy in spots for the high country with a Winter Weather Advisory in place until noon.
  • The steadiest rains last through late morning before we dry out quickly this afternoon.
  • Some sun returns late day with highs near 50 degrees.
  • Clear and dry weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday before our next rain chance comes in by Friday afternoon.
  • This may also bring in another risk for icy travel in the mountains.
  • Some rain may linger into early Saturday morning.
  • Temps will not warm above the lower 50s all the way into next week.

