FORECAST: Cold and rainy morning with icy spots in High Country

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a cold and rainy morning but could be icy in spots for the high country with a Winter Weather Advisory in place until noon.
- The steadiest rains last through late morning before we dry out quickly this afternoon.
- Some sun returns late day with highs near 50 degrees.
- Clear and dry weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday before our next rain chance comes in by Friday afternoon.
- This may also bring in another risk for icy travel in the mountains.
- Some rain may linger into early Saturday morning.
- Temps will not warm above the lower 50s all the way into next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group