FORECAST: Cold spring night grips the Carolinas as sunshine returns tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A chilly spring night is settling over the Carolinas, with temperatures dipping into the mid‑30s.
- Some areas in the mountains could reach the freezing mark.
- Sunshine returns tomorrow, but the cool pattern sticks around.
- Highs are expected to only reach the 60s, so a jacket will still come in handy.
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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