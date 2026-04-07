Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold spring night grips the Carolinas as sunshine returns tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A chilly spring night is settling over the Carolinas, with temperatures dipping into the mid‑30s.
  • Some areas in the mountains could reach the freezing mark.
  • Sunshine returns tomorrow, but the cool pattern sticks around.
  • Highs are expected to only reach the 60s, so a jacket will still come in handy.

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read