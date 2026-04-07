FORECAST: Cold spring night grips the Carolinas as sunshine returns tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A chilly spring night is settling over the Carolinas, with temperatures dipping into the mid‑30s.

Some areas in the mountains could reach the freezing mark.

Sunshine returns tomorrow, but the cool pattern sticks around.

Highs are expected to only reach the 60s, so a jacket will still come in handy.

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