FORECAST: Cold winds blast into Charlotte, bringing bitter morning wind chills

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Cold, gusty winds will sweep into Charlotte this evening, driving temperatures down sharply overnight.
- By Tuesday morning, it will feel like the low 20s in Charlotte.
- The mountains are expected to face single‑digit wind chills and periods of scattered snow showers.
- Tuesday will be sunny but still chilly, with highs struggling to reach the 40s.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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