FORECAST: Cold winds blast into Charlotte, bringing bitter morning wind chills

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Cold, gusty winds will sweep into Charlotte this evening, driving temperatures down sharply overnight.

By Tuesday morning, it will feel like the low 20s in Charlotte.

The mountains are expected to face single‑digit wind chills and periods of scattered snow showers.

Tuesday will be sunny but still chilly, with highs struggling to reach the 40s.

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