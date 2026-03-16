Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold winds blast into Charlotte, bringing bitter morning wind chills

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Cold, gusty winds will sweep into Charlotte this evening, driving temperatures down sharply overnight.
  • By Tuesday morning, it will feel like the low 20s in Charlotte.
  • The mountains are expected to face single‑digit wind chills and periods of scattered snow showers.
  • Tuesday will be sunny but still chilly, with highs struggling to reach the 40s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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