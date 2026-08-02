Murder suspect back in Newton after being extradited from SC

NEWTON, N.C. — A murder suspect is back in Newton after being extradited from South Carolina.

Jontavious Littlejohn is charged with murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Ronald Rumley Jr. died after being shot in the neck inside a car on May 11 at the Love’s Travel Stop along Highway 10 near Newton.

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Investigators say a two-month-old infant was also in the vehicle at the time, but the child was not seriously hurt.

Police say the suspect knew the victim and was arrested in Orangeburg County after a pursuit there.

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