FORECAST: Coldest morning of the season, but relief is on the way

FORECAST:
- Brutal cold this morning across the region — the coldest of the season so far.
- It will take until at least midday before we bounce back to above freezing.
- Sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.
- The winds will be much lower than yesterday.
- Still quite cold in the teens and 20s tonight, and then we warm up.
- Highs return to the lower 50s on Tuesday, and we’ll then be near 60 for the rest of the week.
- Next rain chance arrives late Thursday night but looks fairly light right now.
