FORECAST: Coldest morning of the season, but relief is on the way

FORECAST:

Brutal cold this morning across the region — the coldest of the season so far.

It will take until at least midday before we bounce back to above freezing.

Sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

The winds will be much lower than yesterday.

Still quite cold in the teens and 20s tonight, and then we warm up.

Highs return to the lower 50s on Tuesday, and we’ll then be near 60 for the rest of the week.

Next rain chance arrives late Thursday night but looks fairly light right now.

