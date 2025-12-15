Forecasts

FORECAST: Coldest morning of the season, but relief is on the way

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Brutal cold this morning across the region — the coldest of the season so far.
  • It will take until at least midday before we bounce back to above freezing.
  • Sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.
  • The winds will be much lower than yesterday.
  • Still quite cold in the teens and 20s tonight, and then we warm up.
  • Highs return to the lower 50s on Tuesday, and we’ll then be near 60 for the rest of the week.
  • Next rain chance arrives late Thursday night but looks fairly light right now.

