FORECAST: Comfortable weather continues before storm chances return

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Comfortable, low-humidity weather continues through Friday, with clear skies overnight, morning lows in the mid-60s and afternoon highs near 90 degrees.

Humidity begins to build again Saturday, bringing a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm.

A better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives Sunday and continues into early next week as a stalled front settles over the region.

While severe weather is not expected, the rain should provide beneficial moisture across the area.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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