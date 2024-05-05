FORECAST: Continuing rain, storms keeps Sunday Soggy

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Rain will continue throughout the morning but will eventually taper off by late morning.

Charlotte Douglas clocked in .77″ yesterday.

An additional half-inch is expected for the city over the next 48 hours.

Severe weather threat is low today, but afternoon clearing could trigger some thunderstorms by late afternoon.

The greatest threat will be across the area’s southeast counties.

The highs will be in the upper 70s/low 80s today and tomorrow.

Temperatures will trend even warmer for the workweek with highs close to 90 by Wednesday.

This week’s pattern will be very unsettled with the chance for some daily rain through Saturday.

Next best chance at widespread showers will be on Friday with an approaching cold front.

Temperatures will dip back down to the 70s behind the passing of the front.

