FORECAST: Continuing rain, storms keeps Sunday Soggy

FORECAST:
- Rain will continue throughout the morning but will eventually taper off by late morning.
- Charlotte Douglas clocked in .77″ yesterday.
- An additional half-inch is expected for the city over the next 48 hours.
- Severe weather threat is low today, but afternoon clearing could trigger some thunderstorms by late afternoon.
- The greatest threat will be across the area’s southeast counties.
- The highs will be in the upper 70s/low 80s today and tomorrow.
- Temperatures will trend even warmer for the workweek with highs close to 90 by Wednesday.
- This week’s pattern will be very unsettled with the chance for some daily rain through Saturday.
- Next best chance at widespread showers will be on Friday with an approaching cold front.
- Temperatures will dip back down to the 70s behind the passing of the front.
