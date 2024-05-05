Forecasts

FORECAST: Continuing rain, storms keeps Sunday Soggy

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Rain will continue throughout the morning but will eventually taper off by late morning.
  • Charlotte Douglas clocked in .77″ yesterday.
  • An additional half-inch is expected for the city over the next 48 hours.
  • Severe weather threat is low today, but afternoon clearing could trigger some thunderstorms by late afternoon.
  • The greatest threat will be across the area’s southeast counties.
  • The highs will be in the upper 70s/low 80s today and tomorrow.
  • Temperatures will trend even warmer for the workweek with highs close to 90 by Wednesday.
  • This week’s pattern will be very unsettled with the chance for some daily rain through Saturday.
  • Next best chance at widespread showers will be on Friday with an approaching cold front.
  • Temperatures will dip back down to the 70s behind the passing of the front.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read