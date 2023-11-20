FORECAST: Cool day ahead before heavy rain moves into the region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We are in store for some big changes this week as we head into Thanksgiving weekend.
- More clouds are expected to move in on Monday, but they will not bring any rain.
- Highs will warm up to just near 60 degrees.
- Rain is expected to move in Tuesday morning and will linger for most of the day.
- Heavier rain will then move in by Tuesday afternoon, and we could see a brief window of strong to severe storms by the evening.
- Damaging winds from the storms will be the primary threat, along with lightning and heavy rain.
- There may even be a low tornado risk if all the elements come together by the evening.
- However, this is all expected to clear out early Wednesday morning, so Thanksgiving travel should be fine across the region.
- Thursday looks sunny and cool, with lows in the upper 30s in the mornings and highs just shy of 60 degrees in the afternoon.
- Things look overall quiet as we head into the weekend.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group