FORECAST: Cool day ahead before heavy rain moves into the region

We are in store for some big changes this week as we head into Thanksgiving weekend.

More clouds are expected to move in on Monday, but they will not bring any rain.

Highs will warm up to just near 60 degrees.

Rain is expected to move in Tuesday morning and will linger for most of the day.

Heavier rain will then move in by Tuesday afternoon, and we could see a brief window of strong to severe storms by the evening.

Damaging winds from the storms will be the primary threat, along with lightning and heavy rain.

There may even be a low tornado risk if all the elements come together by the evening.

However, this is all expected to clear out early Wednesday morning, so Thanksgiving travel should be fine across the region.

Thursday looks sunny and cool, with lows in the upper 30s in the mornings and highs just shy of 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Things look overall quiet as we head into the weekend.

