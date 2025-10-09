Forecasts

FORECAST: Cool fall air and clear skies return

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The cool fall air has returned this morning, and it’s going to feel great for the next several days.
  • Breezy conditions last throughout the day before calming down a bit later this afternoon.
  • Highs only warm to barely near 70 degrees and then we plunge into the upper 40s tonight -- coolest of the season so far.
  • Some patchy frost is possible in the high country tomorrow morning.
  • Clear sky for tomorrow but more clouds return for the weekend as a storm gets going at the coast.
  • This may try to throw some rain our way Saturday night into Sunday morning, but chances right now are very low.
  • Temps hold the 70s through the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read