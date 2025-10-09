FORECAST: Cool fall air and clear skies return

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The cool fall air has returned this morning, and it’s going to feel great for the next several days.

Breezy conditions last throughout the day before calming down a bit later this afternoon.

Highs only warm to barely near 70 degrees and then we plunge into the upper 40s tonight -- coolest of the season so far.

Some patchy frost is possible in the high country tomorrow morning.

Clear sky for tomorrow but more clouds return for the weekend as a storm gets going at the coast.

This may try to throw some rain our way Saturday night into Sunday morning, but chances right now are very low.

Temps hold the 70s through the weekend.

