FORECAST: Cool fall air and clear skies return

FORECAST:
- The cool fall air has returned this morning, and it’s going to feel great for the next several days.
- Breezy conditions last throughout the day before calming down a bit later this afternoon.
- Highs only warm to barely near 70 degrees and then we plunge into the upper 40s tonight -- coolest of the season so far.
- Some patchy frost is possible in the high country tomorrow morning.
- Clear sky for tomorrow but more clouds return for the weekend as a storm gets going at the coast.
- This may try to throw some rain our way Saturday night into Sunday morning, but chances right now are very low.
- Temps hold the 70s through the weekend.
