FORECAST: Cool morning gives way to sunny afternoon, heat returns next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A bit cool this morning with many neighborhoods dipping into the 40s (30s in the high country!)

Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 70s this afternoon.

A weak front moves back into the Carolinas tomorrow which may touch off a brief storm by the evening.

Most areas may end up missing out on the rain. Best chances remain in the mountains.

Then the focus shifts to the incoming heat.

Temps soar back to the mid 80s on Saturday and then we could have several days around 90 degrees into next week.

We’ve only had one day at 90° so far this year.

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