Forecasts

FORECAST: Cool morning gives way to sunny afternoon, heat returns next week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A bit cool this morning with many neighborhoods dipping into the 40s (30s in the high country!)
  • Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 70s this afternoon.
  • A weak front moves back into the Carolinas tomorrow which may touch off a brief storm by the evening.
  • Most areas may end up missing out on the rain. Best chances remain in the mountains.
  • Then the focus shifts to the incoming heat.
  • Temps soar back to the mid 80s on Saturday and then we could have several days around 90 degrees into next week.
  • We’ve only had one day at 90° so far this year.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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