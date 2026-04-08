FORECAST: Cool night before a warm surge into the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Temperatures dip to around 40° tonight before rebounding sharply, reaching near 70° tomorrow afternoon.
- A warm stretch follows, with highs climbing into the 80s over the weekend.
- As the warmth returns, pollen levels will increase, and the ongoing dry pattern will raise fire danger across the Carolinas for the next 10 days.
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
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