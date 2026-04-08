FORECAST: Cool night before a warm surge into the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Temperatures dip to around 40° tonight before rebounding sharply, reaching near 70° tomorrow afternoon.

A warm stretch follows, with highs climbing into the 80s over the weekend.

As the warmth returns, pollen levels will increase, and the ongoing dry pattern will raise fire danger across the Carolinas for the next 10 days.

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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