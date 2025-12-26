FORECAST: Cooler, cloudy today before warming back up for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- After a record-breaking day yesterday, we’re tracking cooler and cloudier conditions for today.
- Temperatures will stay in the 50s for most of the day with overcast skies.
- There could be a stray sprinkle, especially in the mountains, but most are dry.
- We’re back to sunshine and record breaking temperatures tomorrow as we soar back to the low and mid-70s!
- The temperature rollercoaster continues as we dip back to near 60 Sunday and Monday and then into the 40s by Tuesday!
- A few showers are possible Monday too as a cold front passes through the Southeast.
