FORECAST: Cooler, drier air brings some relief from heat and steam

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We get a nice break from the heat and humidity today as cooler and drier air arrives.

Highs only warm to the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky.

The more comfortable conditions remain in place through midweek before rain chances return Thursday night.

Drier weather looks like it returns again by the weekend.

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