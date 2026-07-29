FORECAST: Cooler, drier pattern settles in through the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

After Tuesday’s severe weather, much quieter conditions have settled across the Carolinas for the rest of the week.

Forecasters say dry weather and lower humidity will make for a pleasant evening, providing ideal conditions for the MLS All-Star Game.

High temperatures on Thursday will reach the mid to upper 80s, with those below-average temperatures expected to continue through the weekend.

The next weather system is expected to arrive Sunday into Monday, bringing the next opportunity for showers and thunderstorms to the region.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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