FORECAST: Cooler, more Spring-like to start the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

One more summerlike day on tap as we start the weekend with temperatures approaching record territory!

We’ll see highs up near 90 degrees, which will get close to the record of 93 set back in 1896.

It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the southwest and building clouds ahead of a cold front tomorrow.

That front will bring an isolated shower chance in the morning, mostly for the mountains and foothills.

While rain will be sparse, everyone will see a drop in temps!

Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 60s Sunday afternoon with lows down into the 40s Monday morning.

This spring weather will continue through Tuesday before we warm right back up to the 80s mid to late week.

Still no substantial rain threat in sight.

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