FORECAST: Cooler, more Spring-like to start the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- One more summerlike day on tap as we start the weekend with temperatures approaching record territory!
- We’ll see highs up near 90 degrees, which will get close to the record of 93 set back in 1896.
- It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the southwest and building clouds ahead of a cold front tomorrow.
- That front will bring an isolated shower chance in the morning, mostly for the mountains and foothills.
- While rain will be sparse, everyone will see a drop in temps!
- Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 60s Sunday afternoon with lows down into the 40s Monday morning.
- This spring weather will continue through Tuesday before we warm right back up to the 80s mid to late week.
- Still no substantial rain threat in sight.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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