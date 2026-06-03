FORECAST: Cooler pattern hangs on before warming up for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A nice refreshing start to the day with the cooler and drier conditions.

We get full sunshine back today with highs just near 80 degrees.

The cooler pattern only hangs on for a few days before we warm right back up this weekend.

Highs in the mid 80s on Thursday and then we’ll sit near 90 into the weekend.

A bit more humid through the weekend too, but nothing off the charts for this time of year.

Next rain chance comes early next week.

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