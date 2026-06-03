FORECAST: Cooler pattern hangs on before warming up for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A nice refreshing start to the day with the cooler and drier conditions.
- We get full sunshine back today with highs just near 80 degrees.
- The cooler pattern only hangs on for a few days before we warm right back up this weekend.
- Highs in the mid 80s on Thursday and then we’ll sit near 90 into the weekend.
- A bit more humid through the weekend too, but nothing off the charts for this time of year.
- Next rain chance comes early next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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