FORECAST: Cooler start followed by another quick warm-up

- Temperatures will start off in the 50s and 60s for the first half of the morning before we quickly warm up this afternoon.
- Daytime highs will make it to the low 80s by about 4 p.m.
- There is a slight chance of some showers across the mountains on Thursday, but it will not bring much rain.
- Cooler air will bring below-average highs for the start of our weekend.
- Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s on Friday and Saturday.
- There is a chance of on-and-off showers on Saturday. However, conditions appear to approve by Sunday.
- Temperatures will trend in the low 80s for the first half of the work week.
