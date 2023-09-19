FORECAST: Cooler start followed by another quick warm-up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Temperatures will start off in the 50s and 60s for the first half of the morning before we quickly warm up this afternoon.

Daytime highs will make it to the low 80s by about 4 p.m.

There is a slight chance of some showers across the mountains on Thursday, but it will not bring much rain.

Cooler air will bring below-average highs for the start of our weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s on Friday and Saturday.

There is a chance of on-and-off showers on Saturday. However, conditions appear to approve by Sunday.

Temperatures will trend in the low 80s for the first half of the work week.

