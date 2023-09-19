Forecasts

FORECAST: Cooler start followed by another quick warm-up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Temperatures will start off in the 50s and 60s for the first half of the morning before we quickly warm up this afternoon.
  • Daytime highs will make it to the low 80s by about 4 p.m.
  • There is a slight chance of some showers across the mountains on Thursday, but it will not bring much rain.
  • Cooler air will bring below-average highs for the start of our weekend.
  • Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s on Friday and Saturday.
  • There is a chance of on-and-off showers on Saturday. However, conditions appear to approve by Sunday.
  • Temperatures will trend in the low 80s for the first half of the work week.

