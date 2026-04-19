Forecasts

FORECAST: Cooler, sunny to start the week 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Our cold front came through early Sunday and brought some windy conditions.
  • Winds will die down overnight as skies clear and temperatures drop into the middle 40s by Monday morning.
  • Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 70s before we warm right back up into the 80s.
  • We’ll stay dry for the next five days before perhaps our best chance at some more widespread rainfall arrives heading into next weekend.
  • It’s still six to seven days out so we are being cautiously optimistic, but we’ll continue to monitor the system throughout the week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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