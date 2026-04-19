FORECAST: Cooler, sunny to start the week 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Our cold front came through early Sunday and brought some windy conditions.

Winds will die down overnight as skies clear and temperatures drop into the middle 40s by Monday morning.

Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 70s before we warm right back up into the 80s.

We’ll stay dry for the next five days before perhaps our best chance at some more widespread rainfall arrives heading into next weekend.

It’s still six to seven days out so we are being cautiously optimistic, but we’ll continue to monitor the system throughout the week.

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