FORECAST: Cooler, sunny to start the week 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Our cold front came through early Sunday and brought some windy conditions.
- Winds will die down overnight as skies clear and temperatures drop into the middle 40s by Monday morning.
- Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 70s before we warm right back up into the 80s.
- We’ll stay dry for the next five days before perhaps our best chance at some more widespread rainfall arrives heading into next weekend.
- It’s still six to seven days out so we are being cautiously optimistic, but we’ll continue to monitor the system throughout the week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group