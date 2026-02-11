Forecasts

FORECAST: Cooler temps ahead

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com

FORECAST:

  • We’ll get the sunshine back, but we won’t necessarily get that warmth back, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday afternoon.
  • Temperatures will move back down to more realistic numbers with highs in the 50s.
  • We’ll hold off the rain on Valentine’s Day, but it could wash out any events you may have on Sunday.

