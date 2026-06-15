Forecasts

FORECAST: Cooler temperatures and low humidity ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are in store for cooler temperatures and low humidity through Tuesday.
  • This break will be pretty short, as we’ll be right back in the thick of it on Wednesday.
  • By Thursday, heat index values are expected to be in the low to mid 90s.
  • Meanwhile, our next hope for rain will wait until Friday. We should clear it out in time for the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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