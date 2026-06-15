FORECAST: Cooler temperatures and low humidity ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in store for cooler temperatures and low humidity through Tuesday.
- This break will be pretty short, as we’ll be right back in the thick of it on Wednesday.
- By Thursday, heat index values are expected to be in the low to mid 90s.
- Meanwhile, our next hope for rain will wait until Friday. We should clear it out in time for the weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group