FORECAST: Cooler temperatures and low humidity ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in store for cooler temperatures and low humidity through Tuesday.

This break will be pretty short, as we’ll be right back in the thick of it on Wednesday.

By Thursday, heat index values are expected to be in the low to mid 90s.

Meanwhile, our next hope for rain will wait until Friday. We should clear it out in time for the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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