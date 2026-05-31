FORECAST: Cooler temps with a late evening rain chance

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Drier air works its way back into the area today for a more comfortable day ahead.

Temps cool back to the mid 70s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

The moisture isn’t gone for long, rain chances come back late this evening.

Best shower risk tonight is on the south side of the area with more scattered showers and storms tomorrow.

Some of the downpours on Monday afternoon may be on the stronger side with damaging winds and hail.

We’ll dry out thereafter for the rest of the week as temps hold the 70s for a few days before warming back up into the 80s by next weekend.

We are wrapping up May with nearly 6” of rain in Charlotte (some areas had double that!)

It’s the wettest month of the year so far and the most rain we’ve had in a month since last August.

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