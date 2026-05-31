Forecasts

FORECAST: Cooler temps with a late evening rain chance

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Drier air works its way back into the area today for a more comfortable day ahead.
  • Temps cool back to the mid 70s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.
  • The moisture isn’t gone for long, rain chances come back late this evening.
  • Best shower risk tonight is on the south side of the area with more scattered showers and storms tomorrow.
  • Some of the downpours on Monday afternoon may be on the stronger side with damaging winds and hail.
  • We’ll dry out thereafter for the rest of the week as temps hold the 70s for a few days before warming back up into the 80s by next weekend.
  • We are wrapping up May with nearly 6” of rain in Charlotte (some areas had double that!)
  • It’s the wettest month of the year so far and the most rain we’ve had in a month since last August.

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