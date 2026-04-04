FORECAST: Cooler weather to follow weekend rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A wetter pattern is setting up for the weekend.

Saturday should be mostly fine for outdoor plans, though a few late‑day downpours may pop up.

Easter Sunday brings a more widespread and steady round of morning showers, followed by scattered rain through the afternoon.

All of this ushers in a noticeable cooldown heading into next week.

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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