FORECAST: Cooler weather to follow weekend rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A wetter pattern is setting up for the weekend.
- Saturday should be mostly fine for outdoor plans, though a few late‑day downpours may pop up.
- Easter Sunday brings a more widespread and steady round of morning showers, followed by scattered rain through the afternoon.
- All of this ushers in a noticeable cooldown heading into next week.
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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