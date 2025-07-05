FORECAST: Daily storm chance next 7 to 10 days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST

We have Tropical Storm Chantal, which formed earlier this afternoon over the Atlantic waters of the SC coast.

This will be a low-impact storm in our area.

It will be a tropical depression by tomorrow afternoon with the center about 100 miles East of Charlotte near Fayetteville, N.C.

This system could throw some showers our way on Sunday.

The highest accumulations appear to be in our eastern counties, but the flooding threat again looks low.

Chantal will be out of here by Monday at 2 AM, and we’ll see the heat, humidity, and daily storm chances return for much of the next 7 to 10 days.

The pattern becomes pretty active for the next few weeks with daily rain and storm chances.

