FORECAST: Daily storm chance next 7 to 10 days

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST

  • We have Tropical Storm Chantal, which formed earlier this afternoon over the Atlantic waters of the SC coast.
  • This will be a low-impact storm in our area.
  • It will be a tropical depression by tomorrow afternoon with the center about 100 miles East of Charlotte near Fayetteville, N.C.
  • This system could throw some showers our way on Sunday.
  • The highest accumulations appear to be in our eastern counties, but the flooding threat again looks low.
  • Chantal will be out of here by Monday at 2 AM, and we’ll see the heat, humidity, and daily storm chances return for much of the next 7 to 10 days.
  • The pattern becomes pretty active for the next few weeks with daily rain and storm chances.

