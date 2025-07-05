FORECAST: Daily storm chance next 7 to 10 days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST
- We have Tropical Storm Chantal, which formed earlier this afternoon over the Atlantic waters of the SC coast.
- This will be a low-impact storm in our area.
- It will be a tropical depression by tomorrow afternoon with the center about 100 miles East of Charlotte near Fayetteville, N.C.
- This system could throw some showers our way on Sunday.
- The highest accumulations appear to be in our eastern counties, but the flooding threat again looks low.
- Chantal will be out of here by Monday at 2 AM, and we’ll see the heat, humidity, and daily storm chances return for much of the next 7 to 10 days.
- The pattern becomes pretty active for the next few weeks with daily rain and storm chances.
