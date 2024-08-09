FORECAST: Debby leaves humid, mostly dry conditions

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Debby left behind a tropical rainforest in Charlotte leaving things very hot and muggy outside.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s through Saturday and it will remain very humid.

There is the threat of a few pop-up storms during the afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday but overall, there won’t be any washouts.

It will be slightly cooler on Sunday but there may be a few more downpours around.

Some cooler and drier air is trying to work its way here from the Midwest but it will take some time getting here.

