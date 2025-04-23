More than 150 workers blindsided by layoffs at Gastonia textile mill

GASTONIA, N.C. — Over 150 workers feel they were blindsided by layoffs at one of Gastonia’s last textile mills.

Many of them said they had spent their entire careers spinning fibers into yarn, and now those loose threads are being pulled out from under them.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon spoke with one woman who said they told her they let her go just after telling everyone that the plant business would be roaring in 2025.

“I’m very sad for what’s going on at the plant,” said former employee Angela Robinson.

Robinson explained that she lost her job four months ago. She said the news came the day Coats Group of London announced they were closing a plant in Mexico and moving that business to Kings Mountain.

“They told us our jobs were secure; we didn’t have anything to worry about. A lot of those people have families and children and live from paycheck to paycheck,” said Robinson.

This current plant closure will result in the loss of 171 jobs, meaning 158 people will be out of work right after Memorial Day.

A representative with Coats Group of London told Channel 9 that they are closing the factory because of structural market changes. However, they said this won’t impact other sites, including an innovation hub in Marion.

The representative also said workers will receive severance packages and help with transitioning.

This new wave of layoffs comes as lawmakers in North Carolina have been discussing giving additional unemployment assistance.

Republican senators have been working to pass the 2025-2026 budget. If it becomes law, unemployed workers receiving benefits will receive an extra $50 a week.

The current average weekly benefit is just over $300. If approved, the new weekly maximum would reach $400 beginning in July.

VIDEO: Salisbury seeks developer to remake former textile mill site

Salisbury seeks developer to remake former textile mill site

©2025 Cox Media Group