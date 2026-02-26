FORECAST: Downpours throughout the day before drying out for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Rain has started this morning and will be with us most of the day.
- Heavier showers and downpours arrive around midday before drying up this evening.
- Many areas could pick up between ¾ to 1” of rain today.
- Highs still top out near 60 degrees.
- Drier conditions come in tomorrow but the clouds may be tough to clear out.
- Brighter and warmer weather then returns for the weekend.
- Highs jump to near 70 on Saturday and likely in the low to mid 70s on Sunday.
