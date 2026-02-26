FORECAST: Downpours throughout the day before drying out for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Rain has started this morning and will be with us most of the day.

Heavier showers and downpours arrive around midday before drying up this evening.

Many areas could pick up between ¾ to 1” of rain today.

Highs still top out near 60 degrees.

Drier conditions come in tomorrow but the clouds may be tough to clear out.

Brighter and warmer weather then returns for the weekend.

Highs jump to near 70 on Saturday and likely in the low to mid 70s on Sunday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group