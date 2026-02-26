Forecasts

FORECAST: Downpours throughout the day before drying out for the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Rain has started this morning and will be with us most of the day.
  • Heavier showers and downpours arrive around midday before drying up this evening.
  • Many areas could pick up between ¾ to 1” of rain today.
  • Highs still top out near 60 degrees.
  • Drier conditions come in tomorrow but the clouds may be tough to clear out.
  • Brighter and warmer weather then returns for the weekend.
  • Highs jump to near 70 on Saturday and likely in the low to mid 70s on Sunday.

