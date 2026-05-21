FORECAST: Downpours tonight, dramatic cooldown expected tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The top weather story tonight is the shift from scattered downpours to a dramatic cooldown that will finally break our heat wave.

A few thunderstorms will continue on and off into the night, with heavy rain and lightning as the main concerns.

Overnight, cooler air begins pushing in, and that will carry into tomorrow.

Expect more clouds, a few showers, and a sharp drop in temperatures on Friday.

Many areas will likely stay in the 70s all day, a big change from the heat we’ve been dealing with.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group