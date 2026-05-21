FORECAST: Downpours tonight, dramatic cooldown expected tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The top weather story tonight is the shift from scattered downpours to a dramatic cooldown that will finally break our heat wave.
- A few thunderstorms will continue on and off into the night, with heavy rain and lightning as the main concerns.
- Overnight, cooler air begins pushing in, and that will carry into tomorrow.
- Expect more clouds, a few showers, and a sharp drop in temperatures on Friday.
- Many areas will likely stay in the 70s all day, a big change from the heat we’ve been dealing with.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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