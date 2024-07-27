FORECAST: Drier air bringing comfortable temperatures this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Drier air will move south of the Charlotte ar ea on Saturday, which will keep things calm and comfortable.
- Temperatures Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s before gradually warming up this week.
- Sunday looks to be dry as well, but there’s an isolated chance for a shower or two.
- By Wednesday, we’ll see high temperatures return to the 90s!
