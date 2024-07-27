FORECAST: Drier air bringing comfortable temperatures this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Drier air will move south of the Charlotte ar ea on Saturday, which will keep things calm and comfortable.

Temperatures Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s before gradually warming up this week.

Sunday looks to be dry as well, but there’s an isolated chance for a shower or two.

By Wednesday, we’ll see high temperatures return to the 90s!

